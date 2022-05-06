News

A’Ibom gov’s wife inaugurates referral centre for GBV victims

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Dr Martha Emmanuel, has inaugurated a Sexual and Gender-Based Referral Centre for Uyo Senatorial District. The centre which was instituted by Heartland Alliance Ltd/GTE in collaboration with the Akwa Ibom State Gender Based Violence Management Committee is designed to offer free medical and economic services to all victims of sexual and gender based assaults in the senatorial district. Speaking prior to the inauguration of the facility, the governor’s wife who is also the chairperson of the State Gender Based Violence Management Committee called for collaboration to end Gender Based Violence.

She also informed her audience that the centre would complement the Agape Center at Immanuel hospital in Eket Local Government Area. She also assured that the centre at the General Hospital Ikot Ekpene would be opened before the end of May.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu greets former President Obasanjo at 85

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 85th birthday anniversary. While acknowledging the contributions of the statesman to nation building in various capacities, Kalu described Obasanjo as a strong-willed leader. The former governor joined family, friends […]
News

Rivers: PDP alerts police, DSS over Amaechi’s supporters’ threat

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) of the threat by some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to “burn down” the state. In a viral video, some APC members were alleged […]
News

Obaseki, deputy sworn in for 2nd term amid tight security

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Benin City, the Edo State capital, was agog yesterday as Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Comrade Philip Shaibu were sworn in for second term in office to pilot the affairs of the Heart Beat State amid tight security. The oath taking was attended by eminent Nigerians, including chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica