A’Ibom gov’s wife inaugurates referral centre for GBV victims

Wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Dr Martha Emmanuel, has inaugurated a Sexual and Gender-Based Referral Centre for Uyo Senatorial District. The centre which was instituted by Heartland Alliance Ltd/GTE in collaboration with the Akwa Ibom State Gender Based Violence Management Committee is designed to offer free medical and economic services to all victims of sexual and gender based assaults in the senatorial district. Speaking prior to the inauguration of the facility, the governor’s wife who is also the chairperson of the State Gender Based Violence Management Committee called for collaboration to end Gender Based Violence.

She also informed her audience that the centre would complement the Agape Center at Immanuel hospital in Eket Local Government Area. She also assured that the centre at the General Hospital Ikot Ekpene would be opened before the end of May.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...