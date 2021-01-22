News

A’Ibom: Govt harps on COVID-19 protocols as 255 test positive

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Government has cautioned the residentsandcitizensof the state on the need to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols. This is as no fewer than 255 persons had in the past few weeks tested positive to the virus in the state.

The implication of such a number of positive cases is that the 300-bed space capacity isolation center constructed during the first wave of the virus might soon be overstretched. But, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, who in a telephone interview with our Correspondent in Uyo, yesterday gave the warning and cautioned the people to adhere strictly COVID-19 protocols, however, assured the citizens that the state-owned medical facilities had not been threatened.

The Commissioner further explained that the stateowned isolation centre had been relieved by the various models of homecare treatments, depending on the severity of the infection. Besides, he noted that the spread of the virus could only be contained if the people strictly observed all the pharmaceutical measures, which include wearing of face masks, regular washing of hands with soap in running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distancing.

“At the moment, I can confirm that we have 255 people that tested positive to the virus inthestate. Theyare, however, responding to treatment. The virus does not recognise the rich or the poor in the society. It is not proper to assume that it infects some people and leave some people. It treats everybody the same.

So, let us be careful in order to avoid contacting the virus.” he said. Meanwhile, an unconfirmedreporthasitthatsome members of Akwa Ibom State Executive Council have tested positive to the virus. While some of those with severe cases are said to have been taken to the isolation centre, others with less severe cases, according to a source, who craved anonymity, are being attended to in their various homes. The source also hinted that other members of the exco and other top government officials, who had contacts with the affected persons had also proceeded on self-isolation. Towards this end, it was learnt there were palpable fears in the state due to the recent death of three prominent Akwa Ibom people in close succession. The fear resulting from such deaths has also led to the rumours that some other prominent persons in the state were either dead or under intensive care.

