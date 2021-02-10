A’IBOM GOVT TO COMPLETE MRO FACILITY FEBRUARY, 2022

…AS AVIATION MINISTER, NIGERIANS SCORE AKWA IBOM HIGH ON IBOM AIR, AIRPORT

Several Nigerians have again scored the Akwa Ibom State owned Airline, Ibom Air, high in safety, reliability, discipline and performance.

The latest trend of commendations came after the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika took to his personal Twitter handle to announce his satisfaction with the performance of the airline.

“Was onboard Ibom Air to Uyo this morning, very impressed with the COVID19 protocols established by both the Airline and the Airport.,” the Minister posited.

A passenger, Preye Aganaba @preyeaganaba replying the Minister said, “I also flew it for the first time last week Tuesday to Uyo from Abuja. I really enjoyed my flight. New plane, courteous staff and smooth landing. Look forward to flying that airline again.”

Another passenger who responded using @AlakaDebola, Debola Alaka also affirmed the commendations maintaining that, “I agree 💯 I was on it because I didn’t have a choice, from checking

in to landing I couldn’t believe a Nigerian company can be that discipline and professional. I am glad the Minister recognised it.”

For Faruk(@MrFaroukk), “Ibom Air are really trying…I was equally impressed by their overall services when I traveled from Abuja to Lagos few weeks back. Well trained staff and highly professional. They are indeed pacesetters to our local airlines.”

Other commentators further corroborated these and urged other airlines to emulate Ibom Air.

One of them Umar Maigana(@SUDMaigana) posited that “Commendations to those that deserve to be commended. Other Airlines should emulate.”

In the words of Engr. Yasir Arafat Jubril, “Try Airpeace, you won’t even fly till next tomorrow because it’ll be rescheduled.”

One of the commentators, @Uduboism had some requests for the airline, “I wish they’ll start the PHC(Port Harcourt) – ABJ(Abuja) route…I really want to fly with you guys @ibomairlines.

One of the views expressed obviously came from an indigene of the state, Susan Henshaw, who said, “Ak Air is a bomb. I love the Ibibio language salutations. It never gets old. So cool.

Meanwhile, the Special Duties Commissioner in the state, Rt. Hon. Okpolupm Etteh says Governor Udom Emmanuel is committed to timely completion of work at the Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) Facility at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

Rt. Hon. Etteh said the Governor Emmanuel’s administration was fully aware of the strategic advantage it will accord the state and nation in the sub Saharan aviation sector.

“We want to assure you that His Excellency, the Governor has this project as the apple of his eyes and he will do everything humanly possible to see to its final completion” he said.

The Honourable Commissioner said the MRO has passed through the hands of two previous companies before the present one namely Messrs CAMOSA Limited, saying the Emmanuel administration expects the project to be completed within the contractual duration given by Government.

He charged the contractor to bring to bare their wealth of experience in the project and commended them for the quality of the present state of the project as well as their cooperation with the ministry’s supervising team.

Giving details of the MRO Project, the CAMOSA Project Director, Mr Kobus Marias, said the firm was trying to achieve a world class facility that will help the government achieve its aim and also get good returns on investment.

He said CAMOSA was awarded contract for the completion of the MRO after having completed the initial contract of erecting the VIP hanger at the Airport and assured that the MRO completion phase, which started October 2020 will be completed in (14) fourteen months.

He said the hanger was designed to service two B747-400 aircrafts or four number B737/A320 to Q400/ATR42/72 aircrafts.

The Project Director said work was currently in progress in the dormitory area, offices and Air Conditioning equipment while the bulk of the work will be on the hanger floor construction.

The MRO on completion shall have allied support shops such as paint, wheel and brake, landing, sheet metal /machine, battery, Hydraulic welding, cabin repair/overhaul shops and many more facilities including a training theatre.

Like this: Like Loading...