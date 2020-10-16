A’Ibom govt to FRSC: Lay emphasis on safe driving culture

Akwa Ibom State Government has tasked the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to pay premium attention to educating road users on safe driving culture through a robust driving orientation and licensing in place of punitive measures.

This was as the government said that the regular approach by the FRSC had continued to pitch the officers against motorists, who are usually hostile and defensive at the sight of the officials.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, gave the advice in Uyo yesterday during an advocacy visit paid on him by the Akwa Ibom State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Corp Commandant O. S. Ochi. Ememobong said the state of government had done its part by providing road infrastructure, which he said had also reduced cases of road crashes, but stressed the need for improved road enlightenment and information sharing among stakeholders in the sector and the FRSC.

He said: “It is important for the officers of the agency to emphasise more on safer driving culture through a robust driving orientation and licensing in place of punitive measures which has continued to pitch the officers against motorists who are usually hostile and defensive at the sight of the officials.

