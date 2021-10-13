News

A’Ibom govt upgrades Ikot-Ekpene General Hospital

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The dream of an improved healthcare delivery system for the people of Ikot Ekpene in Ikot-Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has finally been realised with the inauguration of the state-of-the-art secondary hospital and referral centre for the area. The state government had last year commenced an intervention project in rehabilitating the 117-yearold Ikot Ekpene General Hospital, which hitherto had suffered several years of neglect and dilapidation.

At the inauguration of the hospital project, which was graced by the former President, Goodluck Jonathan; the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to the upgrading and reconstruction of healthcare facilities, security of lives and property and manpower development. The governor said his administration believes that these three fundamental elements determined and shaped the social contract, and thus tackled these crucial areas with “messianic zeal,” saying the results were there for any discerning or dispassionate mind and eye to see.

Our Reporters

