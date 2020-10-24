A’Ibom govt: We’ll not surrender to evil plunders

The Akwa Ibom State Government yesterday assured its citizens that it would not surrender the state to evil plunders.

Based on this, the state government vowed to bring to book, all perpetrators of Thursday night destruction and looting of public and corporate buildings and items in Uyo, by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.Inspecting public and private property burnt, destroyed and vandalised in Uyo, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, said such acts of violence was alien to the people of the state.

He admitted that it was impossible for outsiders to have unleashed such mayhem on the state without indigenous collaborators.

He said: “We are saddened by this experience. It is clearly alien to Akwa Ibom people. Our position is clear; we can’t surrender our state to evil plunder.

“We must ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. We condemn this act in totality and trust that God will stand up for Akwa Ibom.”

He advised the General Manager, Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC), Pastor Anietie Ukpe and other affected persons and offices to take inventory of items destroyed by the hoodlums and communicate the same to the state government.

