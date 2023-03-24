A’Ibom: Group Alleges Plot To Frustrate Eno’s Mandate As Governor-Elect

A group, Uyo Senatorial District Media Practitioners Forum (USDMPF) has alleged a plot by one of the gubernatorial aspirants who lost the primaries on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to destabilise Pastor Umo Eno who won the gubernatorial election in Akwa Ibom State through another round of legal battle.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Chairman of USDMPF, Mr Ofonimeh Isong, and made available to Journalists in Uyo on Friday.

According to the statement, although seeking legal redress is the right of everyone, refiling another round of cases when all cases were laid to rest was ‘senseless’ and only aim at destabilising the Governor-elect and derailing the peace of the state.

The Statement reads in parts; “We have it on good authority that a governorship aspirant from Itu Local Government Area, who lost out in the last PDP governorship primary is plotting to refile a case against our Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno.

“While it is within his right to do so, we hereby want to advise against this senseless distraction.

“We sense a bad omen about to be hatched by some sadists out to cause a cacophony of avoidable distractions to delay or truncate the course of our valued fledging democracy.

“We hereby condemn such antics of political sadists and their co-travellers who, by their perceived actions, do not wish Akwa Ibom well. Enough is enough !”.

The Forum, however, called on “critical stakeholders in the Akwa Ibom project to rise stoutly in defence of what is good, commendable, of good report, honourable, and riddled with virtue epitomized in the results of the just concluded election as well as condemn all enemies of the state and support the governor-elect.

“Let it be put on record that the days of Legal brickbats, tar-brushing, political fights, accusations, and counter-accusations, throwing fists, and political schemes, campaigns, and electioneering are over. Now is the time for work.

“A time to close ranks; time for reconciliations, and time to offer the Olive Branch, and Pastor Umo Eno has offered the same and has assured that a better Akwa Ibom is worth working for

“We urge that parties to the just concluded governorship/House of Assembly elections should sheathe their swords and allow Akwa Ibom State to sail on in peace.”

Like this: Like Loading...