Politics

A’Ibom: Group Alleges Plot To Frustrate Eno’s Mandate As Governor-Elect

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

A group, Uyo Senatorial District Media Practitioners Forum (USDMPF) has alleged a plot by one of the gubernatorial aspirants who lost the primaries on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to destabilise Pastor Umo Eno who won the gubernatorial election in Akwa Ibom State through another round of legal battle.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Chairman of USDMPF, Mr Ofonimeh Isong, and made available to Journalists in Uyo on Friday.

According to the statement, although seeking legal redress is the right of everyone, refiling another round of cases when all cases were laid to rest was ‘senseless’ and only aim at destabilising the Governor-elect and derailing the peace of the state.

The Statement reads in parts; “We have it on good authority that a governorship aspirant from Itu Local Government Area, who lost out in the last PDP governorship primary is plotting to refile a case against our Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno.

“While it is within his right to do so, we hereby want to advise against this senseless distraction.

“We sense a bad omen about to be hatched by some sadists out to cause a cacophony of avoidable distractions to delay or truncate the course of our valued fledging democracy.

“We hereby condemn such antics of political sadists and their co-travellers who, by their perceived actions, do not wish Akwa Ibom well. Enough is enough !”.

The Forum, however, called on “critical stakeholders in the Akwa Ibom project to rise stoutly in defence of what is good, commendable, of good report, honourable, and riddled with virtue epitomized in the results of the just concluded election as well as condemn all enemies of the state and support the governor-elect.

“Let it be put on record that the days of Legal brickbats, tar-brushing, political fights, accusations, and counter-accusations, throwing fists, and political schemes, campaigns, and electioneering are over. Now is the time for work.

“A time to close ranks; time for reconciliations, and time to offer the Olive Branch, and Pastor Umo Eno has offered the same and has assured that a better Akwa Ibom is worth working for

“We urge that parties to the just concluded governorship/House of Assembly elections should sheathe their swords and allow Akwa Ibom State to sail on in peace.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

PDP poised to regain power in Kwara – Mohammed

Posted on Author STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI,

Alhaji Babatunde Mohammed is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State. In this interview with STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI, he bares his mind on the chances of his party in the forthcoming general election and assessment of the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, among other issues It is just a few days […]
Politics

Insistence on open grazing retrogressive, historically incorrect –Prof. Adejo

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Professor Armstrong Adejo, a professor of History at the Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi, in this interview kicked against President Muhammadu Buhari’s insistence on open grazing law, saying it is both politically and historically incorrect. He bares his mind on national issues, including the insecurity bedeviling the nation. CEPHAS IORHEMEN spoke with him Nigeria is […]
Politics

2023: The poster game revs up

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI writes

Presidency: Gladiators test  political waters with posters   FELIX NWANERI writes on the emergence of campaign posters of some political gladiators, who are said to be interested in the 2023 presidential election but are yet to officially declare their respective ambitions   There is no doubt that the jostle for the 2023 presidency by the […]

Leave a Reply