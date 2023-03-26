A’Ibom: Group alleges plot to frustrate Umo Eno

A Group, Uyo Senatorial District Media Practitioners Forum (USDMPF) has alleged a plot by one of the gubernatorial aspirants who lost the primaries on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to destabilise Pastor Umo Eno who won the gubernatorial election in Akwa Ibom through another round of legal battle. This was contained in a press statement signed by the Chairman of USDMPF, Mr. Ofonimeh Isong, and made available to Journalists in Uyo on Friday. According to the statement, although seeking legal redress is the right of everyone, refiling another round of cases when all cases were laid to rest was ‘senseless’ and only aimed at destabilising the Governor-elect and derailing the peace of the state. The Statement reads in parts; “We have it on good authority that a governorship aspirant from Itu Local Government Area, who lost out in the last PDP governorship primary is plotting to refile a case against our Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno. “While it is within his right to do so, we hereby want to advise against this senseless distraction. “We sense a bad omen about to be hatched by some sadists out to cause a cacophony of avoidable distractions to delay or truncate the course of our valued fledgling democracy. “We hereby condemn such antics of political sadists and their co-travelers who, by their perceived actions, do not wish Akwa Ibom well. Enough is enough !”.
