A’Ibom: Group chides ex-CoS, Akpan over comments during rally

The immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Akparawa Ephraim Inyangeyen and a 2023 governorship hopeful, Senator Bassey Akpan, have come under attack following their utterances during a youth rally held in Eket council area of the state. Inyangeyen, who was relieved of his duty recently, was reported to have blamed Governor Udom Emmanuel for reneging on the pact he signed with stakeholders and Senator Akpan in 2014, where Akpan was asked to shelve his gubernatorial ambition and allow Governor Emmanuel to become the governor so that in 2023, when power would come back to Uyo senatorial district, he (Senator Akpan) would be made the governor. He also said Akpan, having stood by Governor Emmanuel in 2019 to reclaim the state, when other senators from the two senatorial districts deserted him.

