A’Ibom group gives Tinubu 7 days to withdraw threat to gov’s life

Reactions have continued to trail the unguarded remarks by presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Tinubu during his rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital on Monday. The state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, while reacting swiftly to the remarks the same Monday evening, expressed disappointment that instead of selling his manifesto to the people, Tinubu ended up abusing his principal, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic (PDP), and threatened his life. However, the reactions from different individuals and groups in the state indicates that the people do not ignore as a mere joke the utterances by the APC presidential candidate at the rally that “If no be say we be one, I would drive him home.

“You see that mansion he is living in, I would just use lizards, pigeons and scorpions and put them inside.” But, while also reacting in a statement yesterday, a group under the aegis of Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance (AIIA) gave Senator Tinubu and his co-conspirators seven days to retract the threats and to apologise, or risk immediate legal actions. In the statement signed by its Chairman, Stephen Abia, the group said failure of Tinubu, and the organisers of the January 30, 2023 rally in the state to voluntarily retract the unfortunate and unguarded threats to the life of the governor after 24 hours would make them conclude that the threats were real, premeditated and seriously conceived.

