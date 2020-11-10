A’Ibom: Group seeks commission to manage 13% oil derivation funds

A socio-political group in the Niger Delta region, the Eket Peoples Union (EPU), is seeking the establishment of the Akwa Ibom State Oil Producing Development Commission (AKOPADEC) to manage the 13% oil derivation funds.

The EPU said the setting up of such a Commission had become necessary following allegations by prominent leaders of the region that governors of the South-South geo-political zone were diverting the funds to the detriment of oil producing communities in the region.

It could be recalled that the trio of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang and the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass in Brass Kingdom, Bayelsa State, Alfred Diette-Spiff had at various fora accused the South-South governors of diverting the 13 per cent oil derivation funds.

The National President of Eket Peoples Union, Dr. Samuel Udonsak said the only way oil producing communities in Akwa Ibom could benefit from the fund was for Governor Udom Emmanuel to create the AKOPADEC. In a statement issued and made available to reporters in Uyo, the state capital yesterday, the EPU said Akwa Ibom State was the most affected in the mismanagement of the 13 per cent oil derivation funds.

The statement reads in part: ”Within the week, youths of Eket Federal constituency embarked on a peaceful protest along Grace Bill Road in Eket with a series of demands, including the completion of Eket Ibeno Road, lack of good roads within the constituency, among others.

