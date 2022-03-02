News

A’Ibom guber: Eno garners support of stakeholders

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, who was anointed by Governor Udo Emmanuel as his successor is enjoying the support of stakeholders in the state. He was adopted by the State Executive Council, as well as members of the state House of Assembly.

The state executive council, on February 15, chose him as preferred candidate, and the next day he was unanimously endorsed by the 26 members of the state House of Assembly. The commissioner was also endorsed by the Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey and former Deputy Governor of the state, Etim Okpoyo, who incidentally is the political leader of Oron nation.

The House members are among the statutory delegates, who will elect the party’s candidate at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary later this year. Also, statutory delegates from Ikot-Ekpene, the political hub of the state, as well as those from Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika, had equally endorsed him. The Akwa Ibom State territory of the Apostolic Church of Nigeria has also declared its support for Pastor Eno’s aspiration. The Chairman of the territory, Apostle E. I. Uye, said the decision of Governor Emmanuel on Pastor Eno was in line with the “will of God for the state.” Eno was earlier endorsed by professionals, businessmen, as well as the student community in the state.

 

