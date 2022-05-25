News

A’Ibom guber: Esin joins gov race

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State appears to have been given an uplift with the entrance of Larry Esin into the 2023 governorship race. Esin declared his aspiration to govern the state in Uyo at the weekend. Addressing journalists and some APC political stakeholders, the aspirant from the Oro ethnic nationality said he believes in zoning when practised properly. Esin said: “Zoning as it stands now Akwa Ibom state has failed. It was supposed to engender ethnic inclusion but the state is now more divided than before.”

He said the founding fathers of Akwa Ibom had agreed on sharing power among ethnic nationalities but later-day political leaders decided on Senatorial Districts, a development that has resulted in great disunity in the state. Esin pledged to restore the lost hope of citizens and revive ailing sectors of the state economy.

The aspirant who averred that governorship is not a white-collar responsibility but a blue-collar job said his government would partner with various communities for accelerated and even development of the state. In a related development, the Chairman of APC Alliance, a grassroots leadership initiative within the party has passed a vote of confidence in the Obong Stephen Ntukekpo- led state executive of the party.

 

Our Reporters

