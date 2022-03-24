A’Ibom Guber: Ide Owodiong insists on autonomy for LGs, Judiciary, Legislature

…to run transparent, accountable govt.

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A governorship hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Ide Owodiong-Idemeko, has officially consulted the state party ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial race.

Ide Owodiong, who was accompanied by supporters at the event, which took place at the party’s state secretariat in Uyo on Wednesday, declared a new dawn as his intentions is to completely change the narratives in governance with ensuring total autonomy for local governments, the judiciary and the legislature in the state.

Addressing an enlarged Exco of the party, he said the state needs an experienced and competent leader like him who will build on the legacies of the predecessors.

According to him: “If elected my government will ensure transparency and accountability by entrenching true democratic practice which will guarantee complete local government, judicial and legislative autonomy.

“I’m bringing a lot of experience and competencies that I think Akwa Ibom people will need in terms of harnessing the resources of the people in an accountable way.”

Ide, a former ExxonMobil management staff, stated that he intends to fly the party’s flag at the 2023 governorship polls as a bridge builder that will bring great value to governance in the state.

“Akwa Ibom State is blessed with resources and if given opportunity to serve as governor, I will do more to develop the state and particularly improve human capacity development. I have been doing it as a private citizen and as governor, I can do more,” Ide Owodiong said.

He intoned: “I’m coming with capacity development, sports administration, security management and some couple of things and I know the people will welcome them.

“Democracy requires internal vigilance we all need to continue to keep our eyes open, watch, and of course get the party leadership to keep to their words of transparency and fairness to all.

“I think my presence here today is divine. I only expected to meet the state Executive Council of the party but fortunately for me am meeting the entire structure cut across chapter chairmen and all ward leaders.”

Speaking on other Aspirants, Ide said: “Everyone is coming with his signature and marks, for what I will like to see is the entrenchment of democratic practice in our state which will allow for local government, judicial and legislative autonomy to be full in practice.

“It will ensure separation of power which will allow for transparency and accountability. To be transparent and accountable is one of the things I will bring to the table.”

Welcoming the governorship campaign team of Mr Ide Owodiong, the State Chairman of the party, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Aniekan Akpan, said the party is happy to receive quality aspirants for the office of the state governor while restating the party’s avowed committement towards fair play as well as conducting credible and transparent primaries.

“We have said repeatedly that the party is ready, the party will be transparent and the party will ensure credible primaries for all aspirants. We will continue to enhance fair play in this process.”

He urged all aspirants to go through their consultations peacefully, warning them to shun politics of bitterness and hatred.

