A’Ibom guber: My adoption by Udom based on information – Eno

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Land and Environment, Umo Eno, yesterday said that his adoption by Governor Udom Emmanuel as his successor is based on the information and intelligence available to him. The commissioner, who was at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for his governorship nomination form, noted that the governor interviewed everybody who works with him, adding that; “As someone who is in office and who knows the enormity of the work to be done, you will understand that he must have done it from the information and intelligence and other things that are available to him.” He said when “People believe in your vision, believe in your aspiration, they will endorse it.”

 

