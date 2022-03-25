A’Ibom guber: My adoption by Udom based on information – Eno

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Land and Environment, Umo Eno, yesterday said that his adoption by Governor Udom Emmanuel as his successor is based on the information and intelligence available to him. The commissioner, who was at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for his governorship nomination form, noted that the governor interviewed everybody who works with him, adding that; “As someone who is in office and who knows the enormity of the work to be done, you will understand that he must have done it from the information and intelligence and other things that are available to him.” He said when “People believe in your vision, believe in your aspiration, they will endorse it.”
Monarch, stakeholders expel Customs officials from Oyo community over killings
Embittered by the unfortunate shooting and killing of four residents of Iseyin Town by men of the Nigerian Customs Service on Thursday, the Aseyin of Iseyinland, Oba (Dr.) Salaudeen Adekunle Ajinese and other stakeholders of the ancient community yesterday pronounced outright expulsion of the security operatives from the community. The monarch made the pronouncement at […]
NABTEB: 36,202 candidates score 5 credits with Maths, English
Management of the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) yesterday released results of its May/June 2020 in-school examinations with 36, 202 of the 57, 474 candidates scoring five credits and above including in English Language and Mathematics. Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the NABTEB, Prof. (Mrs.) Isioma Isiugo- Abanihe, announced the release of the results […]
#EndSARS: Murdered policemen are fathers, husbands, uncles –Bereaved children
Some family members of policemen attached to the Lagos State Command, who lost their loved ones and those who were mained during the #End- SARS protests which rocked some parts of the state recently said the ugly incident would linger in their memories for a long time. The law enforcement officers came under attack […]
