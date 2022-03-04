A’Ibom guber: PDP delegates assure Pastor Umo Eno of total support

As the race to Akwa Ibom State Government House gathers momentum, a frontline PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno, Thursday received a rousing welcome from the party’s delegates of Uyo Senatorial District when the governorship hopeful consulted the delegates at the Ibom Hall, Uyo.

Speaking at the carnival-like gathering, the political leader of Uyo Senatorial District, Senator Effiong Bob said Uyo stands for the truth and peace and cannot be intimidated to do what is not right.

The Uyo Senatorial District political leader assured the aspirant that all the statutory delegates from the Senatorial District are unanimous in their decision to adopt Pastor Umo Eno and also support him to emerge the party’s standard bearer as well as stand by him to win the forthcoming governorship election in 2023.

Addressing the cheering crowd, the frontline PDP aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno noted that his aspiration is in order as a bonafide Uyo Senatorial District indigene, adding that he is in the race to further peace and prosperity by consolidating on the foundation of the previous leaders of Akwa Ibom State.

“Obong Victor Attah laid foundation for a prosperous Akwa Ibom as the father of modern Akwa Ibom and Chief Godswill Akpabio built on the foundation and Governor Udom Emmanuel continued with the foundation and even brought more development with Ibom Air and industrialization,” he noted.

While soliciting the support of Uyo Senatorial District statutory delegates, the governorship hopeful pledged his unalloyed loyalty to the party when he emerges the governor of the state in 2023.

He further stated that he will not succumb to blackmail and intimidation by those he described as agent of darkness to drop his ambition.

“This race is forward ever and backward never. 2023 is the turn of Uyo Senatorial District and I am an indigene of Uyo and I will stand election in 2023 as governor.

“I am here to tell you that I am qualified to contest this election and nothing can stop me… blackmail and intimidation cannot stop me in this race,” Umo Eno declared.

The seasoned entrepreneur charged the people to embrace peace and join hands with him to move Akwa Ibom forward as his mission is to further peace and prosperity and also ensure Akwa Ibom people have better life.

“You will have to decide between the dark days of killing, kidnapping and the era of peace and prosperity which is my mission. I am here to say that I’ll further peace and prosperity. It is in your hands to decide what you want,” Pastor Umo Eno posited.

In his remarks, the Director General of Umo Eno’s Campaign Organisation, Chief Assam Assam said the consultation was necessary because of the critical role delegates play in party politics and assured them that the aspirant will continue to make them relevant in the politics of the state when he emerges as governor of the state.

The former Ambassador of Nigeria to Russia noted that Governor Udom Emmanuel has brought stability into the party and assured that Pastor Umo Eno will sustain the stability.

He congratulated Senator Effiong Bob on his installation as the leader of Uyo Senatorial District Politics and wished him a peaceful and successful tenure.

Speaking, the International Chairman of Maintain Peace Movement (MPM), Barr Emmanuel Enoidem noted that the 2023 governorship is the turn of Uyo Senatorial District to produce the next governor and called on the people of the zone to work in unity to ensure that a credible candidate emerges, charging them to support Pastor Umo Eno whom he described as man of peace.

It was indeed another major breakthrough for Pastor Umo Eno’s gubernatorial aspiration as he has since unveiling as the preferred aspirant, received torrents of endorsements and adoption by majority of elders and stakeholders across the state.

