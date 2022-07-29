A’Ibom hit by 14 fresh cases of COVID-19

No fewer than 14 people have been infected with COVID-19 following the resurgence of the pandemic in Akwa Ibom State. Addressing reporters yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, the state Commissioner for Health Prof. Augustine Umoh, allayed fears of residents and advised them to observe the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines as laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to tackle the pandemic. The commissioner further explained that the 14 infected people are quarantined in their homes while contact tracing of members of their households and other associates continues.
Be vigilant, principled, INEC boss tells staff
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reminded its staff conducting the Anambra governorship election that all eyes were on them. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu in a statement told the staff to ensure that every single vote counted. “You must remain true to our commitment that only the voters in Anambra State determine who […]
IRI to Nigerian women: Push for more elective offices in 2023
American based International Republican Institute (IRI) has advised Nigerian women to seek for more elective offices in the 2023 general elections. Sunday Alao, IRI Senior Advisor, who spoke at a twoday women’s stakeholders consultative meeting, organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), regretted that in 2019 elections, there was a decline in the representation […]
Japan to extend COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo area
The Japanese government plans to extend a state of emergency in and around Tokyo until the last week of September in a further bid to contain the coronavirus epidemic, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Saturday. Japan last month expanded emergency curbs to cover about 80% of its population until Sept. 12, but the number of severe cases […]
