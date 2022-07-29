News

A’Ibom hit by 14 fresh cases of COVID-19

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

No fewer than 14 people have been infected with COVID-19 following the resurgence of the pandemic in Akwa Ibom State. Addressing reporters yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, the state Commissioner for Health Prof. Augustine Umoh, allayed fears of residents and advised them to observe the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines as laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to tackle the pandemic. The commissioner further explained that the 14 infected people are quarantined in their homes while contact tracing of members of their households and other associates continues.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

