A’Ibom Info Commissioner sponsors eye checks for staff

It was another moment of joy and appreciation, as staffers of the Ministry of Information and Strategy were accorded free eye test and glasses, courtesy of the Honourable Commissioner, Comrade Ini Ememobong, as part of events marking his one year in office.

Heeding the call to avail themselves of the exercise, staffers of the ministry from their various places of posting joined those at the headquarters to have their eyes examined.

Addressing the staff, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy stressed the importance of a healthy vision and noted that such is sustained by frequent checks and care.

He maintained that the exercise, which is in partnership with DOTT Glasses with headquarters in Czech Republic and offices in different countries including Nigeria, was aimed at examining the health condition of staffer eyes, adding that: “If your case is more complicated than these glasses can solve, you will be referred competently to see an optometrist or ophthalmologist, depending on what your diagnosis will be.”

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of DOTT Glasses, Mr. Philip Staehelin thanked Comrade Ememobong for sponsoring the exercise for his staff.

He said that: “Awareness is something that is lacking, some people who have not seen properly, they don’t know there is a fix, but the technology has been around for hundreds of years.”

After testing and consultation for the  staff of the ministry, over 100 of them were given free medical glasses of different specifications, based on diagnosis, while referrals were made for others.

Speaking on behalf of the staff, the Information Officer serving at the Local Government Commission, Mrs. Margaret Moore expressed profound appreciation to the Commissioner for the thoughtful gestures, praying that God should strengthen and bless him.

Metro & Crime

