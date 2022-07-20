A’Ibom: Information ministry seeks N1.05bn for 2023 budget expenditure

The Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Information and Strategy has proposed N1,052,942 as the total sum for its capital expenditure for the 2023 fiscal year. The budget proposal was presented before the Committee on Bilateral Discussions for 2023 capital estimates on Monday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong. Presenting the budget figure, he said the reason for the increase in the 2023 budget size, was as a result of the need to effectively document, as well as tell the success story of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Completion Agenda. He said: “For our 2023 capital estimates, we have done a little mark-up because of a sporadic increase in inflation. Again, this administration is winding down, and information on its activities must increase because it is the last opportunity for this administration to tell its success story, which no one else can.

“We are also hoping to market the state through international media houses because that is where the investors are. Therefore, relying solely on the local market for investors may not yield the kind of return on investment we expect on the volume of infrastructure the governor has already provided.

