A’Ibom Information Ministry sets up first ever advertising unit

The Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Information and Strategy has set up its first ever advertising unit, with a charge to generate and manage advertising contents for the state government, in addition to other mandates.

While inaugurating the new unit on Monday, at the ministry’s headquarters in Uyo, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong said, with the latest development, generation of advertising contents for the state government would become seamless, and at lower costs.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Akparawa James Edet, Ememobong said: “The essence of having an advertising unit in this ministry, apart from the fact that it has the potential to generate revenue for the state, it is also very strategic in the sense that in today’s dynamic world of information management, there is the need to specialise in a wide range of areas in order to perform optimally.”

Justifying the move, the commissioner said: “With the level of trainings that we have acquired in the last two years, there is no way this ministry would remain the same. It is expected that as you return from the various trainings you have attended, you would be integrated into different areas so that we can scale up our performance as a ministry.”

Responding on behalf of other members, the Head of the new unit, and a certified member of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Mr. Idris Mabadeje, commended the initiative, describing it as visionary.

“I want to pledge that as pioneer members of a unit like this, and with the necessary support of everyone in this ministry, we would do our best to deliver on our mandate in line with the ethics of the advertising profession,” Mabadeje said.

Also speaking, the Director of Information and supervisor of the unit, Mrs. Blessing Urua, charged members of the new unit to brace up for their new roles so as to justify the confidence reposed in them by the management of the ministry.

According to the commissioner, the new unit is expected to become a one stop place for the handling of government advertising contents and publicity materials. The unit will also integrate and collaborate with other units and departments of the ministry to meet the diverse needs of advertising.

Other members of the new unit are: Edidiong George, Imo Udoanya and Helen Ikpe.

 

 

