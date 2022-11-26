A’Ibom is the ‘Mecca of Africa’ – John Momoh

…hails Jim Ovia, Zenith Bank over donation of new UNILAG Alumni Building

Akwa Ibom has been described as the ‘Mecca of Africa’, owing to the high number of local and foreign investors that are besieging the state with different investment portfolios.

The description was made Friday, 25th November, 2022, by the Chairman of Channels Media Group, and President (Worldwide), University of Lagos Alumni Association, Dr. John Momoh, during the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Alumni Building donated by Zenith Bank Plc, held at the University of Lagos Main Campus, Akoka.

Momoh, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Channels Television, attributed the reason for the elevation in the status of the state to investors’ haven as a result of the high performance of the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

Referencing the number of landmark projects of the Emmanuel administration in Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Momoh indicated that they underscore the fact that the governor has performed well.

The UNILAG Alumni President, also commended the Chairman and Founder of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Jim Ovia, for donating the building, which he said would serve both the association and the students’ community on campus.

Speaking, the Akwa Ibom State Governor and Special Guest of Honour at the ceremony, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, described the donation of the new edifice by Zenith Bank Plc. as an act synonymous with the values of the financial institution, which he said are visionary leadership and consistency.

He said: “When you see things being done consistently and in the right way, there’s always a visionary, pointing out the direction. That is why when people ask me how come I am doing so much in public service, I tell them that I came from a background where you don’t report efforts or give excuses except results. So no matter the situation, even if it is in the midst of economic recession or Covid-19, it shouldn’t stop development, because you’re expected to have the creativity and the ideas that would help you to survive.”

Emmanuel lauded Jim Ovia for his vision in setting up Zenith Bank, which he said has provided many Nigerians employment opportunities and a platform for capacity development.

While providing the overview of the new building, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc., Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu said, the edifice is sitting on a 950 square metre land size, with a total of 1, 665 square metres of office space, out of which 585 square metres is dedicated for use by the alumni as co-tenant.

Meanwhile, the alumni building has been named after the late Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, former Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, who passed on in January, 2021, at the age of 71.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, university scholars, members of the political class, captains of industry, and a delegation from the Akwa Ibom State, including, the Member representing Onna, Eket, Esit-Eket Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Pat Ifon, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Vincent Umoh, the Commissioner for Labour and Manpower, Mr. Aniefiok Nkom, and the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong.

