News

A’Ibom lauds US malaria eradication initiative

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has applauded the United States Government for extending the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative to the state. Emmanuel made the commendation yesterday while receiving the President and Chief Executive Officer of Management Services for Health, Dr. Marian Wentworth, who paid him a courtesy visit in Uyo, the state capital. The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, described the initiative to eliminate malaria in Africa by 2030 as timely and worthwhile. He said: “It is noteworthy that the United States government has always been in the forefront of seeking solutions to humanity’s most seemingly intractable challenges.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Imports: FG grants N779.7bn duty waivers in 1 year

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

‘Process abused by top officials’   Following plans to encourage more investments in the country, the Federal Government granted import duty waivers totalling N779.7billion in 2020.   The waiver, implemented by the Nigeria Customs Service, was 83.4 per cent higher than the N213.1billion granted in 2019.   Findings by New Telegraph revealed that Customs revenue […]
News Top Stories

DPO presides over APC membership registration

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The proxy war between Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, over the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) structures in Kwara State, finally blew open yesterday.     The minister revealed that in Shao, Kwara North Senatorial District, the APC registration materials were taken to a police station […]
News

COVID-19: FCT, Oyo top as NCDC confirms 112 new infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 112 new cases in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency confirmed the new cases in its update for November 14, 2020. According to the breakdown, FCT and Oyo topped the list of states with 27 infections each, followed by Bayelsa and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica