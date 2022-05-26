A’Ibom lauds US malaria eradication initiative

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has applauded the United States Government for extending the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative to the state. Emmanuel made the commendation yesterday while receiving the President and Chief Executive Officer of Management Services for Health, Dr. Marian Wentworth, who paid him a courtesy visit in Uyo, the state capital. The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, described the initiative to eliminate malaria in Africa by 2030 as timely and worthwhile. He said: “It is noteworthy that the United States government has always been in the forefront of seeking solutions to humanity’s most seemingly intractable challenges.”
