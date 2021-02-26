News

A’IBOM LEGISLATURE ACQUITS ACCOUNTANT GENERAL

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

… SAYS REPORTS OF MISAPPROPRIATION WERE BASELESS

The Accountant General of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Uwem Andrew Essien, has been absolved of all wrong doing and given a clean bill of health by the State House of Assembly after investigating allegations of misappropriation levelled against him in a sensational investigative news report.

Recall that the House had, at its plenary on December 8, 2020, set up an Adhoc Committee to investigate issues surrounding the withdrawal of the 2019 Statement and Accounts of the State Government by the Office of the Accountant General.

The Committee said the allegations were baseless and illogical.

Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Rt. Hon. (Sir) Udo Kieran Akpan, while presenting the Committee’s report, cited alleged expenditure of N4.864 billion on Toyota Prado Jeeps and expenditure of N5.04 billion on maintenance of the state Aircraft by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government etc, as some of the issues investigated by the Committee.

Rt. Hon. (Sir) Udo Kieran Akpan revealed that the Office of the Accountant General, had on noticing errors in the Account already published by the Accountant General, withdrew the published Account and released a new version.

He said the alarm raised by Akwa Ibom people on the issues investigated was in good faith and intended to hold government accountable.

The Lawmaker noted that the Accountant General’s Office acted appropriately by noticing and correcting the errors but however warned that such errors should not be allowed to occur the second time.

He said the audited accounts of the state government as passed by the House of Assembly on 4th June 2020 remains valid.

Subsequently, the House after considering the report at the Committee of the Whole, adopted the report, while the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, directed the Clerk of House, Mrs Mandu Umoren to communicate the resolution of the House to the appropriate quarters.

In the meantime, the House has adjourned Plenary to March 2, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Flooding: Psychiatric hospital seeks Enugu govt’s assistance

Posted on Author Ken Ofoma Enugu

The Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, has called for assistance from the state government, corporate organisations, and well-meaning individuals to assist the institution in solving some of its major amenities challenges, including perennial flooding.   The hospital also lamented that the issue of water supply was a great challenge and consuming a large chunk of the […]
News

Girl, 7, among several children killed as shootings surge across US

Posted on Author Reporter

*14 killed, 77 injured President Donald Trump said he is ready to intervene after a huge spike in gun violence marred Independence Day celebrations over the weekend. In just a few days, 77 people in Chicago were injured and 14 lives were lost, including two children. Among them was seven-year-old Natalia Wallace, who was shot […]
News

Trump Supreme Court pick heads toward Senate vote despite Democratic protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Republican-led U.S. Senate on Thursday moved a step closer to confirming President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court choice Amy Coney Barrett, with the Judiciary Committee scheduling an October 22 vote on her nomination despite Democratic objections. The fourth and final day of the committee’s confirmation hearing for the conservative appellate judge wrapped up […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica