News

A’Ibom LG chair empowers constituents with 15 mini buses, others

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

As part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of the creation of Ini Local Government Council of Akwa Ibom State, the Chairman of the Council, Israel Idaisin, has distributed mini buses to empower no fewer than 15 constituents of the council.

Idaisin also distributed over 500 bags of rice, cash grants to other constituents cutting across men, women, youths as well as staff of the local government council at the event held at the Council Secretariat at Odoro Ikpe. He thanked God for his benevolence on the people of Ini LGA, adding that it became necessary to use the epoch event to honour and reward the citizens, who have achievedoutstandingsuccess in different walks of life.

Hesaidthecelebrationalso aimed at empowering loyal political supporters for their contributions towards ensuring the political machinery in Ini LGA was not clogged by any form of challenges. He said: “Indeed, our beloved Ini Local Government Area is 30 years old today. I thank you all for believing in my administration and the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Misconduct: Commission dismisses 4 senior police officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…demotes 2, reprimands 4 others   The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed four senior police officers over alleged cases of serious misconduct and acts unbecoming of public officers.   Among the dismissed officers were a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Superintendent of Police (SP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), as well as an Assistant […]
News

Arms smuggling: Ogun students allege threat to lives, shift protest

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State, National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) and the National Association of University Students (NAUS) yesterday cried out over alleged threat to their lives by smugglers. The student leaders said the threat came following their allegations of the influx of illegal firearms through Ogun […]
News

2014 abduction: Zulum orders rehabilitation of Chibok school

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…as gov shares N11m to 83 families affected by insurgency   Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, was in Chibok on Monday, during which he assessed and ordered the immediate rehabilitation of Government Secondary School, Chibok, where more than 200 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram on April 14, 2014.   Although the defunct Presidential […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica