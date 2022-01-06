A’Ibom LG chair empowers constituents with 15 mini buses, others

As part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of the creation of Ini Local Government Council of Akwa Ibom State, the Chairman of the Council, Israel Idaisin, has distributed mini buses to empower no fewer than 15 constituents of the council.

Idaisin also distributed over 500 bags of rice, cash grants to other constituents cutting across men, women, youths as well as staff of the local government council at the event held at the Council Secretariat at Odoro Ikpe. He thanked God for his benevolence on the people of Ini LGA, adding that it became necessary to use the epoch event to honour and reward the citizens, who have achievedoutstandingsuccess in different walks of life.

Hesaidthecelebrationalso aimed at empowering loyal political supporters for their contributions towards ensuring the political machinery in Ini LGA was not clogged by any form of challenges. He said: “Indeed, our beloved Ini Local Government Area is 30 years old today. I thank you all for believing in my administration and the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel.”

