A’Ibom: Media practitioners urge Buhari to site new university in Eket

Media practitioners from Eket extraction in Akwa Ibom State, operating under the platform of Eket Federal Constituency Media Professional, has made a passionate appeal to President Mohammadu Buhari to site the newly approved Federal University of Science and Technology for Akwa Ibom State in Eket. In an Open Letter endorsed by Comrade Jerry Edoho, chairman and Comrade Mfon Bassey, secretary general on behalf of the group and addressed to the President, the group said Eket Federal Constituency is the only senatorial headquarter with no federal or stateowned tertiary institution.

It stated that: “We find it expedient to state categorically that this new federal institution should be sited in any of the four local government areas of Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno/ Onna local government area, the core communities from where over 40 per cent of oil reserves of the country is explored and exploited.

“Mr. President, it may interest you to note that for over five decades, the people of these communities are the most peaceful and accommodating oil producing areas in the country, have not been privileged to have any semblance of a federal presence, despite their huge contributions to the federal revenue of the country”. According to the media group, despite the gross marginalisation and exploitation, the people of the region still maintain peaceful coexistence, supporting the federal government to realise its set goals in other regions from the proceeds of her natural resources.

Like this: Like Loading...