A’Ibom: NEPC trains cocoa, palm product dealers on standard packaging for export

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has trained horticultural, cocoa and palm oil dealers on standard packaging for export in Akwa Ibom State. The one-day training themed: Quality Standards, Packaging, labeling and Certification of Horticultural, Top Trees (Cocoa and Palm Oil Products etc) for Export, was organized by the Uyo Assistance Office of NEPC at De-Castle Luxury Hotel, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, the state capital, yesterday. Speaking at the event, the Deputy Director of NEPC, Mrs. Pauline Ndulaka said that the move became necessary due to the high patronage cocoa, palm oil products and horticultural products like vegetables have in the global market. She maintained that for such products to constantly attract foreign currencies at the global market, they must meet quality packaging. She lamented that the country has lost a huge amount of foreign exchange by selling raw products to other countries without adding value, adding that when such commodities are processed, the buyers would resell them at exorbitant rates. On his part, the Regional Coordinator, NEPC South- South Regional Office, Port Harcourt, Mr Joe Ita urged all prospective exporters to enroll in certification which is germaine to export business.
Related Articles
FG to shutdown 3rd Mainland Bridge for 72 hours, partially close Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for 48 hours
The Federal Controller of Works Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola on Tuesday announced a 72-hour total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge to cast concrete on the expansion joints. Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the shutdown will take effect from midnight on Saturday to midnight on Tuesday. He added […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sokoto to recruit additional 2,000 health workers
The Sokoto State Primary Health Development Agency (PHDA) at the weekend said it has commenced the recruitment of 2,000 middle level health workers to manage the 816 primary and postprimary health clinics across the 23 local government areas in the state. The Special Advisor to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Primary Health Care Development Agency, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nathalie Nicole Smith: Training Women across the Globe to Be Confident and Independent
The beauty and wellness maven, and well-known philanthropist, Nathalie Nicole Smith is leading by example as she goes about inspiring several confident and independent women worldwide. Here’s her story. Let’s delve. Nathalie eyed for nothing but greatness right from a very young age. As she went through grade school and college, she realized that her […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)