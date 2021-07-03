A’Ibom: NEPC trains cocoa, palm product dealers on standard packaging for export

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has trained horticultural, cocoa and palm oil dealers on standard packaging for export in Akwa Ibom State. The one-day training themed: Quality Standards, Packaging, labeling and Certification of Horticultural, Top Trees (Cocoa and Palm Oil Products etc) for Export, was organized by the Uyo Assistance Office of NEPC at De-Castle Luxury Hotel, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, the state capital, yesterday. Speaking at the event, the Deputy Director of NEPC, Mrs. Pauline Ndulaka said that the move became necessary due to the high patronage cocoa, palm oil products and horticultural products like vegetables have in the global market. She maintained that for such products to constantly attract foreign currencies at the global market, they must meet quality packaging. She lamented that the country has lost a huge amount of foreign exchange by selling raw products to other countries without adding value, adding that when such commodities are processed, the buyers would resell them at exorbitant rates. On his part, the Regional Coordinator, NEPC South- South Regional Office, Port Harcourt, Mr Joe Ita urged all prospective exporters to enroll in certification which is germaine to export business.

