A’Ibom North West: Court orders INEC to accept Akpabio as APC’s senatorial candidate

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept and publish the name of Godswill Akpabio as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Akwa Ibom North/West senatorial election.

Justice Emeka Nwite held that INEC acted illegally by refusing to accept and publish Akpabio’s name when it was submitted to it by the APC as its candidate. Justice Nwite ruled hat Akpabio was validly emerged from the primary conducted by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on June 9. The judge declared that INEC “is bound by the provisions of Section 29 (3) of the Electoral Act to publish only the personal particulars of the candidate of the first plaintiff for the Akwa-Iborn North/West Senatorial District elections in the person of the second plaintiff (Akpabio) as received from the first plaintiff.

The judge also declared that INEC cannot publish any other name or particulars of any other candidate as candidate of the APC for the Akwa – lbom North/West Senatorial District elections, “except as nominated, submitted and received from the first plaintiff (APC). He then ordered INEC to publish the name and particulars of Akpabio as the candidate of the APC for the Akwa Iborn North/ West Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections as nominated and submitted to it by the party. The judgment was on the suit filed and prosecuted for the APC and Akpabio (first and second plaintiffs) by a team of lawyers, which included Chief Umeh Kalu (SAN), Valentine Offia, Imo Akpan and Adekunle Kosoko. INEC, the sole defendant, was represented by Alhassan Umar, (SAN).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...