News

A’Ibom NUJ boycotts Fani-Kayode’s press conference

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Akwa Ibom state has directed its members to boycott a press conference planned for Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation.
In a statement on Friday, the chapter asked journalists not to attend any activity organised by the former minister.
Fani-Kayode announced his arrival in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Thursday.
This came days after Fani-Kayode insulted a journalist for asking him what he described as a “stupid question” at a press conference after his tour of Cross River state.
The ex-minister, who began a tour of some states, especially those controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) states in July, visited Cross River last week.
At a press conference in Calabar, Cross River State capital, Eyo Charles, a journalist with Daily Trust, had asked a question about who was bankrolling Fani-Kayode’s trip.
The former minister felt offended by the question and went ahead to insult the journalist, referring to him as “very stupid”.
“I could see from your face before you got here, how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. Who do you think you’re talking to. Bankroll who? You think I am one of those ones you… from who, when, how? You have a small mind, a very small mind. Don’t judge me by your own standards,” he had said.
His comments had generated widespread criticism from many Nigerians and groups, including the NUJ which described him as “intolerant and unstable”.
Chris Isiguzo, NUJ President, had said it is disappointing that Fani-Kayode, who holds leaders to account, is the same person attacking a journalist for doing his job.
“By denigrating the journalist, Fani Kayode has exposed himself the more as an intolerant and unstable person who will not want his activities closely scrutinised by the media,” he had said via a statement.
The former minister later regretted his use of the word, “stupid,” and apologised to his “friends in the media”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

76 firms jostle for 57 marginal oil fields

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  N umber of oil firms jostling for oil blocks hit 76 at the weekend as the race for 57 marginal oil fields put up for bid rounds by the Federal Government hots up.     The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), an agency of Federal Government, had penultimate Monday broken an 18-year-old jinx as […]
News

Nasarawa moves to weed off 1,251 unqualified teachers

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

The Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSBEB) has inaugurated a seven-man implementation committee that would disengage teachers without requisite qualifications in the state’s primary schools.   Executive Chairman, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi, while inaugurating the committee at the weekend, said the decision was in line with the directive […]
News

Niger Delta: Treat all regions equitably, UNDEDSS tells Buhari

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Foremost civil society coalition in the Niger Delta, the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS), has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to start treating every zone of the country equitably or lose the moral right to demand full acquiescence to its leadership status.   This was as the group warned the Federal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: