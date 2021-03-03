A’Ibom: NURTW chides govt agencies promoting illegal motor parks

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Akwa Ibom State chapter has accused the state government of complacency and complicity in the proliferation of motor parks across the state. This was as the union said that the relevant government agencies, which should have helped in enforcing the laws against operations and patronage of illegal parks seemed actually to be promoting the illegality in the state. The Chairman of Itam Long Distance Park, Austine Edet, said the government lacked the political will to stop the activities of touts, who operate the illegal parks spread across the state, particularly in Uyo, the state capital.

He explained that they encouraged the drivers to pick passengers on the way and abandon the approved government parks built by former Governor, Obong Victor Attah. Edet, who regretted that the five major parks within Uyo metropolis had been abandoned for the illegal ones in defiance to the law, said unfortunately there was no enforcement of the law.

He noted: “It is the government that is responsible for the illegal parks in the state. When they make laws, it is not just making laws, but enforcing the laws. In the year 2000, the former governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah built five parks in Uyo metropolis and sent Executive Bill to the state House of Assembly to ensure that no driver stops outside the government approved park to pick or drop passengers. “The law was Cap 55, Vol. 3 2000. This law was to enable the transport union to establish an Anti-Touting Miscellaneous Offences Task Force so that no one stops outside the government park to load vehicles.”

