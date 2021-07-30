Metro & Crime

A’Ibom, NYSC DG mourn Corps members who died in auto crash

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has commiserated with the families of prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members from the state who died Wednesday in a car accident on their way to their Orientation Camp in Katsina State.

Emmanuel made this known while receiving the NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim who was on a condolence visit to him, Thursday, at Government House, Uyo.

The Governor, who expressed grief over the death of the Corps members, noted that it is painful to lose a child after investing much in raising them educationally and otherwise.

“We received with heavy heart the news of the ghastly accident claiming the lives of our young graduates and I could feel the pains as a father because not after you have finished sponsoring your child from primary through secondary school  to University and then on his way to NYSC camp this happened.

“It is a very sad moment and a black Wednesday, well we can’t question God when things like this happen, it’s God that knows everything and He’s in control of everything but our heartfelt condolences will always and ever go out to the parents and the families of those corps members. Our prayers will always go to these our beloved sons and daughters who have lost their lives,” he stated.

The governor announced his intention to lead members of the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to the bereaved families and directed the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Sir Monday Uko to trace the affected families for a scheduled visit and prayed God to avert such future mishaps in the state.

