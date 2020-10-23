A’Ibom officials inspect properties vandalised by protesters

Akwa Ibom State government has undertaken a spontaneous and proactive on-the-spot assessment of properties vandalized in Uyo, the state capital as an aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, who led the government delegation on the inspection, said the exercise in to give the team a first hand information on the situation to report same to the governor who is the Chief Security Officer of Akwa Ibom State.

Comrade Ini Ememobong, who said, everything is under control, frowned at the destruction of personal and government properties stating that, the destruction does not portend peaceful demonstration but an act of criminality against democracy and humanity and will be treated as such.

The commissioner said government had extended the curfew from 12 noon, Friday 23 to 7am Saturday, October 24 and urged mothers, caregivers and parents to ensure their children and wards remain indoors as security operatives have been mandated to effectively enforce the curfew.

Some properties left behind by the vandals like steel cabinets, cookers, plasma television monitors, among others were found and picked along the roads.

He sympathised with owners of properties vandalized by the protesters and said, Governor Udom Emmanuel deeply sympathized with them over their lossed reiterating that, government will stop at nothing to ensure that culprits are brought to book to face the full wrath of the law.

