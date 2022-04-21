A’Ibom: Okoriko’sabductorsdemandN100m

The Founder and President of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Apostle John Okoriko, has been reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen in the church premises at Ibekwe Akpan Nya in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. Family sources said the abductors have already called the family demanding a N100 million ransom for his freedom. An eyewitness told our Correspondent that the gunmen invaded the residence of the pastor located within his church premises by jumping through the fence and forced their way into the sitting room. According to him, “the gunmen started shooting sporadically and dragged the octogenarian outside scaring others and whisked him away.”

He disclosed that Okoriko was dragged into the nearby bush where his abductors escaped with him to unknown destination. Narrating the incident amidst tears, he said the police was contacted immediately and some youths joined police to comb the bush in search of the man of God all to no avail. He explained that the incident which occurred at about 5pm on Tuesday has thrown the church and entire Ibekwe community into panic as the whereabouts of the pastor is still unknown.

It was gathered that almost all the branches of the church held prayer session to pray for the man of God to regain his freedom Recall that kidnappers had laid siege to Ekparakwa in OrukAnam Local Government and neighbouring villages in Mkpat Enin council area where more than 15 persons have been abducted and released after paying ransom. Our Correspondent gathered that others who could not afford the ransom were killed and their decomposing bodies found in farmlands within Ekparakwa and Mkpat Enin axis. A Medical Doctor was also kidnapped while operating on a patient in the theatre at Health Care centre Ikot Ekpaw in the community last month regained freedom after undisclosed ransom was paid. Meanwhile, the Akwa ibom Police Command has confirmed the abduction of, Apostle Okoriko.

SP Odiko Macdon, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Mkpat Enin LGA yesterday. He noted that the abduction happened on Tuesday, April 19, at about 5p.m at his church residence in Mkpat Enin. “We have received the report and the CP has ordered for an investigation to commence. “As I speak a lot has been done already, I want to believe that we will get to the root of it in no distant time,” Macdon said.

