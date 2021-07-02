A’Ibom: One killed, other injured as Uniuyo shuts school over cult war

Tension is currently brewing at the University of Uyo town campus as an unidentified student has been reportedly killed and another student badly injured in a fresh cult war in the institution.

It was learnt that the situation erupted on Tuesday, June 29 when the 300 level student, said to be from Geography Department, Faculty of Social Sciences, was killed by some suspected cultists.

It was learnt that the situation has paralyzed academic activities in the institution as both lecturers and students have deserted the institution out of fear.

A source, who pleaded anonymity said with the death of the student, some cultists in a reprisal attack proceeded the following day to the Fine Arts Department and shot another unidentified student who was badly injured.

The source said that the suspected cultists thought the death was caused by the student in Fine Art Department but was later discovered it was caused by a student from the Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts.

“A student from the Department of Geography was killed on Tuesday.

“But, on Wednesday around 5 pm, we heard some gunshots at the Department of Fine Art and on getting there discovered that a student was shot.

“He was said to be rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” the source added.

However, the management of the institution through a statement signed by the Registrar, Mr. Aniediabasi Udofia, obtained by our correspondent in Uyo on Friday, directed all the students residing in the hostels to vacate the school with immediate effect.

