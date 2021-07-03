News

A’Ibom: One killed, others injured as Uniuyo closes school over cult war

Tension is currently brewing at the University of Uyo as a 300 level student, said to be from Geography Department, Faculty of Social Sciences was reportedly killed and another student badly injured on Tuesday, June 29 in a fresh cult war in the institution.

It was gathered that the situation has paralyzed academic activities in the institution as both lecturers and students have deserted the institution out of fear. A source who pleaded anonymity said that with the death of the student, some cultists in a reprisal attack proceeded to the Fine Arts Department the following day and shot another student.

The source said that the suspected cultists thought the death was caused by the student in the Fine Art Department, but that it was later discovered that it was caused by a student from the Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Art. However, the Management of the institution through a statement signed by the Registrar, Mr. Aniediabasi Udofia, obtained by our correspondent in Uyo on Friday, directed all the students residing in the hostels to vacate the school with immediate effect.

