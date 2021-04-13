Metro & Crime

A'Ibom partners NDLEA in fight against drug abuse, crime

The Akwa State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel says drug abuse remains a major cause of vices in the society, assuring National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) that his government is strongly in support of campaigns towards reducing drugs abuse in the state.
The governor made this known, Monday, during a courtesy visit on him, by the Akwa Ibom State Commander of the agency, Mrs. Obot Bassey, at Government House, Uyo.
The governor, who acknowledged the efforts of the agency to reduce drug trafficking and other related crimes, further urged the agency not to relent in its responsibilities.
Governor Emmanuel lamented the negative effects caused by drug abuse especially in our educational system, advocating for synergy within relevant agencies and government to stem the tide of drug use among youths in the society.
“I know these days, criminality has crept into almost all strata of the society, secondary schools these days you see young children getting involved, even up to university some of us did not know those things you could only spell those things we never saw it in our eyes,” he said.
Emmanuel maintained that with collective campaigns in schools, schools and other social places would be rid of criminal activities.
The governor congratulated Mrs. Obot Bassey on her recent appointment as the State Commander, of the Agency, and assured of supporting the agency succeed in her operations in the state.
In her remarks, Mrs. Bassey, thanked Governor Emmanuel for receiving her team during the visit, and the industrialization strides of the governor to reposition the state.
The Commander noted that the agency has been relentless in the campaign against drug trafficking and other related crimes, leading to cutting off the supply of illicit drugs, reducing the demand of illicit drugs and other substances of abuse, tracing and recovering drug related proceeds and contributing to the creation and maintenance of a crime free society especially among youths.

