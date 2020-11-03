Metro & Crime

A’Ibom pays N50,000 to 1,250 venerable homes

The Akwa Ibom State government has commenced a N50,000 cash transfer  each to more than 1250 vulnerable families in the state as part of programmes meant to ensure that orphans and vulnerable children are cared and protected.

 

The programme is implemented by the Centre for Clinical Care and Clinical Research (CCCRN) and supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Integrated Child Health and Social Service (ICHSSA) for orphans and vulnerable Children (OVC).

 

At the flag off of the programme in Uyo yesterday, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Multilateral and Donor Agencies, Mr Ndiana-Abasi Udom said the scheme is aimed at ensuring that orphans and vulnerable children are cared for and protected by their households, communities, local and state government by reducing their vulnerability to several diseases.

 

Udom explained that the 1250 vulnerable households were selected across 14 pilot local governments areas and would benefit from the first tranche of the N50 million maiden cash transfer programme with a plan to reach more households.

 

The benefitting local councils include Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Okobo, Eket, Mbo, Oron, Oruk Anam, Ibesikpo Asutan, Mkpat Enin, Ukanafun, Obot Akara, Itu, Nsit Ubium and In.

 

“It is expected that this project will improve households, food consumption needs and the general wellbeing of the beneficiaries’ households,” he said.

