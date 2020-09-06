A’Ibom PDP chairmanship aspirant denies involvement in cultism

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship aspirant for the Uyo Local Government Council in the forthcoming local government elections in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Johnnie Ndukeebong has said that he is not a cultist as alleged and that he is in full support of the fight against cultism, as recently launched by Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

Ndukeebong, who made this known in a statement he personally signed, and obtained by our correspondent, also explained that he is fully in support of the fight against cultism, as it is targeted at ridding the state of brigandage, armed robbery, kidnapping and other vices.

The statement reads in part: “My attention has been drawn to publications in the media pertaining to the Akwa Ibom State Government’s fight against cultism in the state. Let me state, for the avoidance of doubt, that I am neither responsible, directly or indirectly, nor do I know those responsible for those articles.

“The writer(s) do not enjoy my blessing and I join other well-meaning Akwa lbomites to urge them to stop. I am fully in support of the fight against cultism as it is targeted at ridding the state of brigandage, armed robbery, kidnapping and other associated criminal activities.

“The PDP Local Government Primaries have come and gone and as a committed and loyal party man, I have no quarrel with the party’s decision to drop me. Indeed, I have since openly congratulated my brother and compatriot, Uwem Emmanuel Udo who emerged consensus candidate.

“Let me also add that I was not substituted because of cultism because I am not a cultist.

The substitution for the Uyo Chairmanship position of the PDP I believe was out of political expediency which is normal in our cline. I call on all party faithful to unite for the tasks ahead.

On my part, I remain loyal to the party, the leader of the party Mr. Udom Emmanuel and the Akwa lbom State Government.” He warned those peddling false rumours against him, to desist forthwith.

