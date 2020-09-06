News

A’Ibom PDP chairmanship aspirant denies involvement in cultism

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo Comment(0)

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship aspirant for the Uyo Local Government Council in the forthcoming local government elections in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Johnnie Ndukeebong has said that he is not a cultist as alleged and that he is in full support of the fight against cultism, as recently launched by Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

 

Ndukeebong, who made this known in a statement he personally signed, and obtained by our correspondent, also explained that he is fully in support of the fight against cultism, as it is targeted at ridding the state of brigandage, armed robbery, kidnapping and other vices.

 

The statement reads in part: “My attention has been drawn to publications in the media pertaining to the Akwa Ibom State Government’s fight against cultism in the state. Let me state, for the avoidance of doubt, that I am neither responsible, directly or indirectly, nor do I know those responsible for those articles.

 

“The writer(s) do not enjoy my blessing and I join other well-meaning Akwa lbomites to urge them to stop. I am fully in support of the fight against cultism as it is targeted at ridding the state of brigandage, armed robbery, kidnapping and other associated criminal activities.

 

“The PDP Local Government Primaries have come and gone and as a committed and loyal party man, I have no quarrel with the party’s decision to drop me. Indeed, I have since openly congratulated my brother and compatriot, Uwem Emmanuel Udo who emerged consensus candidate.

 

“Let me also add that I was not substituted because of cultism because I am not a cultist.

 

The substitution for the Uyo Chairmanship position of the PDP I believe was out of political expediency which is normal in our cline. I call on all party faithful to unite for the tasks ahead.

 

On my part, I remain loyal to the party, the leader of the party Mr. Udom Emmanuel and the Akwa lbom State Government.” He warned those peddling false rumours against him, to desist forthwith.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

2nd Niger bridge
News

Julius Berger: We’ll deliver 2nd Niger bridge, Abuja-Kano road on time

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Lars Richter, has assured the nation that the company would deliver on the second Niger bridge, the Abuja-Kano road and the Lagos-Shagamu expressway projects as contracted.   The managing director gave the assurance during a public hearing with House of Representatives Committee on Works at the […]
News

Air quality can harm early brain development

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found a link between traffic-related air pollution and increased risk for changes in brain development relevant to neuro-developmental disorders. Their study which was recently published in the journal of ‘Translational Psychiatry,’ was based on rodent models and it corroborated previous epidemiological evidence showing this association. Neurodevelopmental disorders are […]
News

ISIS’ infiltration: We’re reviewing actions over threat – Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The military has said that actions were being reviewed at the highest level, to forestall possible infiltration of any of the country’s territories by suspected tterrorist elements. It vowed that no part of the country will be opened to such vulnerability, as its commitment to sustain the inviolability and sovereignty of the nation, remains unwavering. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: