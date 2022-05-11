News

A’Ibom PDP House of Reps aspirant tasks screening panel on justice

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

A House of Representatives aspirant for Abak Federal Constituency, Owoidighe Okon, has called on the National Assembly screening panel in Akwa Ibom State to ensure that he was cleared to participate in the primary election. Okon, who spoke with newsmen yesterday in Uyo said the only way the appeal panel would give him justice over accusation by his co-contestant, Mr Aniekan Umanah that he is a member of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), was by clearing him soon. He described the accusation by Umanah as false, mischievous and intended to disqualify him from participating in the primary, stressing that he has never been a member of another political party besides the PDP.

He wondered why Umanah, who has served as a commissioner in the state and currently a member of the House of Representatives, would see him, who has not even contested for the councillorship of his ward before, as a threat to his re-election. He said: “I am a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Otoro Ward1 in Abak Local Government. I was not cleared by the screening committee set up by my party, the PDP, because of a petition by my co-contestant Hon. Aniekan Umanah.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Crisis brews as Oluomo takes over Lagos NURTW Secretariat

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The newly created Lagos State Park Management Committee has taken over the Lagos chapter of National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) secretariat building located along Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway. The Acting Administrator of Lagos chapter of National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW), Oluwaseyi Bankole, who raised the alarm over the seizure of the property, […]
News Top Stories

PTF extends eased lockdown till August 6th

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the second phase of eased lockdown by another week till August 6th.   This came as the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, threatened to shut down the rail transport billed to reopen tomorrow again if passengers are flouting the non-pharmaceutical measures put in place by the government […]
News

APC Convention: Forum’s DG, Salihu, accused of working with forces to sabotage President Buhari’s efforts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has been described as a mole working to sabotage President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts. According to the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum, the “compromised” Dr Lukman is an agent of a few selfish interests in the APC and opposition, hence must be sacked before he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica