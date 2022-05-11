A’Ibom PDP House of Reps aspirant tasks screening panel on justice

A House of Representatives aspirant for Abak Federal Constituency, Owoidighe Okon, has called on the National Assembly screening panel in Akwa Ibom State to ensure that he was cleared to participate in the primary election. Okon, who spoke with newsmen yesterday in Uyo said the only way the appeal panel would give him justice over accusation by his co-contestant, Mr Aniekan Umanah that he is a member of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), was by clearing him soon. He described the accusation by Umanah as false, mischievous and intended to disqualify him from participating in the primary, stressing that he has never been a member of another political party besides the PDP.

He wondered why Umanah, who has served as a commissioner in the state and currently a member of the House of Representatives, would see him, who has not even contested for the councillorship of his ward before, as a threat to his re-election. He said: “I am a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Otoro Ward1 in Abak Local Government. I was not cleared by the screening committee set up by my party, the PDP, because of a petition by my co-contestant Hon. Aniekan Umanah.

