A’Ibom: PDP vows to disqualify violence perpetrators in ward primaries

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party would not tolerate any act of violence or thuggery during the ongoing party’s congresses in the state. The state Chairman of the party, Udo Ekpenyong, who disclosed the party’s position, while addressing officers designated to oversee the conduct of the congress on Thursday, insisted on a free, fair and transparent process.

Ekpenyong, who reminded the party faithful that the PDP in the state had set for itself a reputation of conducting peaceful and credible elections, as well as fair nominations, urged the party members to sustain such a reputation. He said: “As messengers of the party, we are asking you to ensure that everything you do should conform to this present administration’s overall intention to lead fair and people-centric processes of nominations. “Everything that we have done since the commencement of this process has been transparent, fair and credible. As party Chairman, I enjoin you to do everything to sustain this posture.”

Akeredolu seeks prayers against COVID-19

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has appealed to Muslim faithful in the state to ensure a low key celebration during this year’s Eid-el-Kabir in respect of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. While reflecting on the current mood across the world, Akeredolu in his felicitation message to muslims in the state, said the celebration called for […]
MDAs diverting revenue to fund trivialities, says Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has accused some Federal Government revenue generating agencies of flouting the law by refusing to remit into the federation account. He alleged that such monies were often used to finance trivialities. Gbajabiamila made the allegations in Abuja while declaring open the commencement of the medium […]
APC: Those found to be guilty of corruption must be punished

Amidst the corruption Probe at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other government agencies, the National Leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said those found guilty of the offence would be punished. The party stated this Wednesday in reaction to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) taunting it over myriads of […]

