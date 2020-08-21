A’Ibom: PDP vows to disqualify violence perpetrators in ward primaries

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party would not tolerate any act of violence or thuggery during the ongoing party’s congresses in the state. The state Chairman of the party, Udo Ekpenyong, who disclosed the party’s position, while addressing officers designated to oversee the conduct of the congress on Thursday, insisted on a free, fair and transparent process.

Ekpenyong, who reminded the party faithful that the PDP in the state had set for itself a reputation of conducting peaceful and credible elections, as well as fair nominations, urged the party members to sustain such a reputation. He said: “As messengers of the party, we are asking you to ensure that everything you do should conform to this present administration’s overall intention to lead fair and people-centric processes of nominations. “Everything that we have done since the commencement of this process has been transparent, fair and credible. As party Chairman, I enjoin you to do everything to sustain this posture.”

Like this: Like Loading...