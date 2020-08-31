A’Ibom Police Command receives new CP

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has received a new Commissioner of Police. He is CP Amiengheme Andrew.

The new CP took over from his predecessor, CP. Imohimi Edgal as the 30th Commissioner of Police deployed to the state.

CP Andrew, who addressed the press at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, after inspecting a guard mounted in his honour on Monday, declared zero tolerance to child abuse, rape and all other forms of criminal activities in the state.

Dwelling further on the issue of rape and child abuse, CP Andrew vowed to engage relevant laws to ensure that defaulters, however highly placed the suspect may be, would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“We will explore new security measures to combat crime and to ensure that there would be no hiding place for criminals in the state. I will also bring my wealth of experiences to bear in the fight against all forms of criminal activities in the state,” he said.

The CP also pledged strengthen visibility and community based partnership in policing in line with the policy thrust of the Inspector General of Police and international best practices to bring crime to the barest minimum in the state.

He therefore solicited the support of Akwa Ibom people to enable the command succeed in its drive to ensure an effective policing in the state.

The new Police Boss, according to a statement made available to newsmen by PPRO Frederick N-Nudam, holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from Lagos State University and a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Degree in Economics from Bendel State University, now Ambrose Alli University.

