Metro & Crime

A’Ibom Police Command receives new CP

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has received a new Commissioner of Police. He is CP Amiengheme Andrew.
The new CP took over from his predecessor, CP. Imohimi Edgal as the 30th Commissioner of Police deployed to the state.
CP Andrew, who addressed the press at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia,  Uyo, after inspecting a guard mounted in his honour on Monday, declared zero tolerance to child abuse, rape and all other forms of criminal activities in the state.
Dwelling further on the issue of rape and child abuse, CP Andrew vowed to engage relevant laws to ensure that defaulters, however highly placed the suspect may be,  would be made to face the wrath of the law.
“We will explore new security measures to combat crime and to ensure that there would be no hiding place for criminals in the state. I will also bring my wealth of experiences to bear in the fight against all forms of criminal activities in the state,” he said.
The CP also pledged strengthen visibility and community based partnership in policing in line with the policy thrust of the Inspector General of Police and international best practices to bring crime to the barest minimum in the state.
He therefore solicited the support  of Akwa Ibom people to enable the command succeed in its drive  to ensure an effective policing in the state.
The new Police Boss, according to a statement made available to newsmen by  PPRO Frederick N-Nudam, holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from Lagos State University and a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Degree in Economics from Bendel State University, now Ambrose Alli University.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ekiti: Woman in court for attempted murder

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Police yesterday arraigned a 45-year-old woman, Janet Olaoye, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged attempted murder. The police prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant, whose address was not provided, committed the offence on March 18 at Ilupeju-Ekiti. He said Olaoye attempted to murder a woman, Mrs. Rebecca Ebo. Leramo […]
Metro & Crime

Three Oyo cabinet members test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed that three members of the State Executive Council tested positive for coronavirus. The governor in a tweet on Wednesday, said the members have been contacted for treatment. Makinde, who advised residents of the state to take preventive measures against the disease, reiterated that COVID-19 was still in […]
Metro & Crime

Fraud: Court frees ex-OAU VC, bursar

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo yesterday discharged and acquitted former Acting Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof. Anthony Elujoba, and former Acting Bursar, Mrs. Josephine Akeredolu, over fraud charges. Elujoba and Akeredolu were prosecuted for abuse of office, fraud and conspiracy by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: