A’Ibom: Police gun down serial killer, 2 gang members

Operatives of the Special Weapons And Tactics Squad (SWAT), Akwa Ibom State Police Command have gunned down a 24-yearold alleged serial killer and armed robber identified as Malachi Friday Uwem. The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo, said Uwem and two of his members were gunned down on Thursday April 28, 2022 while trying to escape.
