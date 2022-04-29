A’Ibom: Police gun down serial killer, two gang members

Operatives of theSpecial Weapons And Tactics Squad (SWAT), Akwa Ibom State Police Command have gunned down a 24-year-old alleged serial killer and armed robber identified as Malachi Friday Uwem.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo, said Malachi Uwem and two of his members were gunned down on Thursday April 28, 2022 while trying to escape.

MacDon explained that when the SWAT squad traced the hoodlums to their hideout in Cross River State, they resisted arrest and engaged the operatives in a gun duel.

He also explained that the hoodlums had been terrorising some Akwa Ibom communities in the past six months, and killing, maiming and robbing their victims, mostly females.

