A’Ibom Police kill six armed robbers in shoot out

The Police in Akwa Ibom have killed a six-man armed robbery gang that specialized in car snatching and selling across Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

Commissioner of Police, CP, Mr Amiengheme Andrew, who disclosed this while parading the dead robbers in Uyo, the state capital Friday, said they met their death during a shootout with the Police along the Calabar-Itu highway.

Andrew, who resumed duties a fortnight ago, explained that the late robbers were on their way to Abia State to sell the car they had earlier snatched from a Calabar-based medical doctor when they met a patrol team of the state’s Police Command.

The deceased were said to have already contacted a buyer for the stolen vehicle.

“Today, at about 5.30am, acting on a credible intelligence that a six-man armed robbery gang whose specialty is car snatching in Akwa Ibom and Cross River were operating along Calabar-Itu Expressway.

“On receipt of the intel, SARS operatives proceeded to the scene; on sighting the Police Hilux vehicle the hoodlums opened fire on the operatives. A gun battle ensued and the six armed robbers sustained wounds.

“They were taken to the Police hospital in Uyo for treatment but they were confirmed dead by the doctor. Exhibits recovered were three locally made pistols, ten live cartridges, four expended cartridges, one pump action gun, one unregistered motorcycle, military camouflage cap and a Toyota Camry snatched from the victim, Dr Arinze Obinna, a physiotherapist at the General Hospital, Calabar.”

