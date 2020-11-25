News

A’Ibom: Poultry farmers decry scarcity of chicks

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Poultry farmers in Akwa Ibom State have bemoaned what they described as the scarcity of day-old-chicks despite the existence of Akwa Prime Hatchery and Poultry Limited with a weekly capacity of 200,000 birds.

This was as some of the poultry farmers or owners, however, expressed frustration over the logistics challenges they face in the course of bringing day-old-chicks from Kaduna, Enugu and Ibadan, whilethehatchery inaugurated in 2016 by the state government is lying fallow. One of the farmers, Mr. Etoro-Obong Inyang, told newsmen that poultry farmers in the state had never had it so bad in the last 12 years, saying: “For the past 12 years that I have been in poultry farming, this is the first time in years that poultry farmers have been so severely affected by both economic and noneconomic factors of operating poultryfarm.

And, quiteunfortunately, nobody is available to offer any explanation. “Farmers have been left at the whims and caprices of owners of the means of productionsincethereseemstobe nogovernmentregulationsfor poultry industry in the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Sylva: FG cuts 30% off major oil contracts’ cost

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Four refineries grounded, production hits zero – Kyari NNPC: How we stopped $125m payment to syndicate The Federal Government, yesterday, officially confirmed that there is a threat to Nigeria’s oil prosperity, maintaining that it has slashed cost of some major oil contracts by 30 per cent. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who […]
News

‘Rebirth’: Chileans vote by millions to tear up former dictator’s constitution

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chileans poured into the country’s main squares on Sunday night after voters gave a ringing endorsement to a plan to tear up the country’s Pinochet-era constitution in favour of a new charter drafted by citizens. In Santiago’s Plaza Italia, the focus of the massive and often violent social protests last year which sparked the […]
News

Post COVID-19: Kano Varsity VC canvasses action plan on agriculture

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

T he Vice-Chancellor, Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Prof. Shehu Alhaji Musa, yesterday canvassed renewed structural national action plan on agriculture to mitigate post COVID-19 pandemic impact on the nation’s food security and growth.     Besides, the renowned agro-economist suggested appropriate interwitch between the burden of life, livelihood and liberty in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: