A’Ibom: Poultry farmers decry scarcity of chicks

Poultry farmers in Akwa Ibom State have bemoaned what they described as the scarcity of day-old-chicks despite the existence of Akwa Prime Hatchery and Poultry Limited with a weekly capacity of 200,000 birds.

This was as some of the poultry farmers or owners, however, expressed frustration over the logistics challenges they face in the course of bringing day-old-chicks from Kaduna, Enugu and Ibadan, whilethehatchery inaugurated in 2016 by the state government is lying fallow. One of the farmers, Mr. Etoro-Obong Inyang, told newsmen that poultry farmers in the state had never had it so bad in the last 12 years, saying: “For the past 12 years that I have been in poultry farming, this is the first time in years that poultry farmers have been so severely affected by both economic and noneconomic factors of operating poultryfarm.

And, quiteunfortunately, nobody is available to offer any explanation. “Farmers have been left at the whims and caprices of owners of the means of productionsincethereseemstobe nogovernmentregulationsfor poultry industry in the state.”

Like this: Like Loading...