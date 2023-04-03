Health

A’Ibom records more successes in tranvenous cardiac pacemaker surgery

Three new transvenous cardiac pacemaker surgeries have been performed at the General Hospital Awa, Onna LGA in Akwa Ibom State.

Briefing newsmen at the hospital, the surgery Team Leader, Dr Eyo Ekpo, said the latest operations bring to five, the number of such procedures so far carried out at the facility.

He stated that the cardiac pacemaker is a life saving procedure that helps to control heart beat, he noted that “this implant is not common in general hospitals.”

According to him: “The first pacemaker implant carried out at the General Hospital, Awa took place on the 15th of February 2023 with two beneficiaries, while the second implant was carried out on the 30th and 31st of march 2023 with three beneficiaries, making a total of five beneficiaries and all were successful.”

Dr Eyo commended Governor of Udom Emmanuel, who, as part of his health sector reform, equipped the theatre at the hospital with modern facilities, which he said, enabled them to carry out the surgeries successfully.

Also speaking, a Chief Consultant and Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr Ezekiel Ogunleye, explained that to prevent patients from side effects of the pacemaker implant, they are often advised to stay away from Radioactive waves, which comes from phones and radios. This according to him, explains why the pacemaker is implanted on the left hand side of the patient.

Dr. Ogunleye, who mentioned that “Changes that happen with age may increase a person’s risk of heart disease, added that a major cause of heart disease is the buildup of fatty deposits in the walls of arteries over many years. People age 65 and older are much more likely than younger people to suffer a heart attack, to have a stroke, or to develop coronary heart disease and heart failure.”

He commended the commitment of the Governor Emmanuel’s administration to bringing innovations to the healthcare delivery system in Akwa Ibom State.

Other Members of the team were, consultant Cardiothoracic surgeon, University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Dr Akpan; Chief consultant Cardiologist, UUTH,Dr Shogade ; Chief Consultant Anesthesiologis; and the Chief Nursing Officer at the Awa General Hospital.

