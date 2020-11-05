Metro & Crime

A’Ibom records remarkable progress in food sufficiency – Ememobong

Following massive investment by the Akwa Ibom State government in the agricultural sector, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has hinted that the state has made remarkable progress towards food sufficiency and other staple food production.
The commissioner made this known recently while fielding questions from newsmen in Uyo, the state capital.
He reiterated that the agricultural policies of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration was geared towards ensuring that the state continues to produce sufficient staple food in order to feed its citizens as well as maintain a healthy population.
The Information Commissioner stated that the ”tomato revolution” currently being witnessed in the state was only a tip-of-the iceberg from the bumper harvest expected soon from the state-owned tomatoes’ farms.
He also said that the harvests were pointers to the fact that the state has one of the most suitable soils for agricultural activities in the country and called on everyone to join hands with the government to plant more staple crops.
“There was a time tomatoes used to be a very expensive commodity in this side of the country because we were not cultivating it in commercial quantity, but with the introduction of the Green House technology, we have been able to stabilized the prices of tomatoes and government is even expanding on the existing tomatoes farms in order to ensure all year round availability,” he explained.
The state’s Spokesmen further revealed that the state government was currently researching on the cultivation of high-breed species of onions and other vegetable crops through the state’s Ministry of Agriculture.
He added that the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Glory Edet had recently distributed improved cassava stems to School Heads in order to rekindle the practice of school farming.
While espousing on the steps adopted by the current leadership in the state to checkmate arbitrary increase in the prices of food commodities by the various market unions, he assured that Governor Emmanuel was not relenting in his efforts at making sure that the citizens were not exploited especially by the middlemen, thus the reason why the state was launching into massive cultivation of more farm produce.

