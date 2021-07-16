A’Ibom registers 2,000 hoteliers, trains managers

Akwa Ibom State Government has reiterated commitmenttotrainhotelmanagers, even as the government registered over 2,000 hotels across the state in order to ensure safety of tourists and othercustomersinhospitality business across the state. While disclosing this yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, during a two-day conference, tagged: “Hotel Managers Conference 2021,” which was organised by a Lagos-based hospitalityfirm- TojunHospitality, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Orman Esin said training of hotel managers was necessary to ensure safety of tourists and customers.
