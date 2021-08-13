News

A’Ibom: Residents demand compensation to quit erosion-prone areas

Residents of erosionprone areas in Uyo metropolis have defied government directive to vacate as flood menace continued to threaten the landscape and the building around the environment. The areas include Asutan Street, Ikpa and Uyo Village roads which have been completely cut off while some buildings are on the verge of collapse. Our Correspondent learnt that instead of the residents to adhere to a government directive to vacate the area, they sent save our soul message to Governor Udom Emmanuel, requesting alternative accommodation.

In a letter dated December 17, 2020, and a reminder in June, obtained by our correspondent, the victims under the body of Asutan Street Ravine Neighborhood Landlord Forum pleaded with the governor to either address the issue of ravine encroachment or pay them compensation to enable them relocate to a safe environment.

They, however, expressed fear that as the rains are getting intense, landslide may be triggered saying more buildings risk collapse. Part of the letter read: “The rains are getting serious this year and we are already traumatized that the advancement of the ravine encroachment will swallow our buildings leaving us homeless like refugees in our fathers land. “Our dear governor sir, we are in dire straits, please help us out of this nightmare, we cannot foretell what will befall us should the advancement of the ravine meets us still staying in the area. “We make a passionate appeal to pay us compensation to enable us to relocate to a safer place than the ravine.”

Similarly, residents of Ikpa road and its environs in Uyo have also raised the alarm over the collapsed section of the community road. It was gathered that the road which leads to the government Science Park and the Uyo City Polytechnic, a private institution in the state, collapsed due to encroachment of deep gully erosion, thereby rendering the place impassable.

