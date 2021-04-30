A’Ibom retirees: 97 next of kin, 67 retirees,11 physically challenged receive benefits

… As AKSG offset entitlement of 5,296 retired primary school teachers, 1,838 next of kin from 1976- 2000

… payment will help instill commitment, patriotism – Beneficiaries

No fewer than 97 next of kin of retired primary school teachers in Akwa Ibom State have received their late parents benefits. This is in addition to about 67 retired primary school teachers and 11 physically challenged persons who were finally paid their gratuity by the state government. These are part of the first beneficiaries of payment of gratuity to beneficiaries as promised by the Akwa Ibom State Government, AKSG, a payment that spans a period of 24 years, from 1976-2000.

The payment of the retirees entitlements is in furtherance to the pledge by Governor Udom Emmanuel to commence payment of gratuity and pensions to all eligible retirees in line with the commitment of his administration to bring succor and relief to senior citizens of the state who sacrificed a greater part of their productive years in service of the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Uyo, the Head of the Civil Service, Akwa Ibom State, Elder Effiong Essien said the state government further approved the payment of entitlements to 5,296 retired primary school teachers, 1,838 next of kin in the state from 1976 to 2000 which will be paid on batches.

According to Elder Essien, “The payment of this entitlements commenced on Monday, we are hoping to clear the backlogs of the gratuities from 1976 to date. Those who successfully scaled through the verification exercise have received their payment”

“Currently, we have paid 97 next of kin, 67 living retired primary school teachers and 11 vulnersble whose both physical and health condition was very pitiable. This payment will be done in batches till we successfully carry out the payment to all beneficiaries”, he stated.

The Head of Civil Service commended the State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel for being passionate and resolute in his leadership role, describing him as a workers’ friendly Governor who pays premium to the welfare and working condition of workers so as to improve productivity and efficiency in the service.

Reacting to the development, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Mandu Akpan who retired since 2009 said, the payment of her gratuity will not only go a long way to ameriolate the suffering she has passed through since her retirement from service but will also inspire those presently working that their services to the state will not be in vain.

She commended the State Governor for keeping to his promise of paying pension and gratuity to all deserving retirees, nothing with delight that payment is not only fulfilling but consoling.

Also speaking, a retired headmaster, Elder Umoren Nkanga thanked God for keeping him alive to see this day and expressed gratitude to the State Governor for ensuring that the suffering that became the lot of Akwa Ibom retirees have been put to rest. He thanked the Governor for his efforts at ensuring that all retirees were verified and captured for payment and thanked the verification team for their efficiency that led to the payment as directed by the Governor.

