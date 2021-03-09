A’Ibom sanctions teachers for negligence of duty

Tony Anichebe UyoF or negligence and dereliction of their official duties some teachers in public secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State have been queried as part of quality control and measures to maintain standard and disciplined teachers in the state’s education sector.

The state Commissioner of Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, who disclosed this when addressing journalists in Uyo, the state capital, after routine inspection of schools, said that the school inspection exercise, was designed by the ministry to check the attitude of teachers towards teaching and learning process in public schools.

Etiebet, who was accompanied on the exercise by the Permanent Secretary and the Directors in the ministry, explained that education remained one of the key sectors in the Completion Agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel in the state.

She listed offences of the affected teachers to include poor handling of notes of lessons, improper lesson deliveries, improper keeping of scheme of work and lack of attention to students’ notebooks.

Others offences are inability to keep movement register and statutory records, dirty school environment, mode of dressing as well as lack of compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols in schools.

The Commissioner said: “All stakeholders in the education sector must assist the government to achieve the objective of free and compulsory education of the state government.

Teachers are the key players to drive the process and we cannot sit down to watch how they handle sensitive education matters with levity. “It was discovered that some teachers used outdated note books, while others abandon classes and leave the school at random without permission.”

While regretting further that there was no effective academic work in some schools across the state, and ordered such teachers to be queried, she warned that the government would not hesitate to sanction teachers that take their jobs for granted.

Etiebet, who also reiterated the readiness of Governor Emmanuel to transform the education sector, insisted that all hands should be on deck for the sector to achieve result.

The Commissioner noted that teachers were supposed to be role models and disciplined, saying that by their refusal to engage the students in properly is destroying their destiny, which according to her, is indirectly destroying the future of the state.

